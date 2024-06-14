Man Utd 'agree personal terms' with £70m-rated defender

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to multiple reports.

United are on the hunt for at least one new centre-back this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane, while further reinforcements are expected amid questions over the futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

21-year-old Branthwaite played his way on to the radar last season after impressing in his 41 appearances across all competitions, and The Times state United have made their first move over a potential summer transfer.

Personal terms are believed to have been agreed with Branthwaite's representatives, who are looking for a contract worth between £150,000 and £160,000-per-week.

United must now negotiate a transfer fee with Everton, who value Branthwaite at £70m.

Everton find themselves in a difficult financial situation - they were docked eight points last season for two Profit & Sustainability Rules breaches - and may be forced to cash in on valuable assets like Branthwaite to balance the books.

If they are to lose Branthwaite, Everton are ready to demand a huge fee, believing the two-footed defender is one of the most special young talents in Europe.

United are reported to be working with an initial transfer budget of just £50m, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe challenging the club to raise further funds through player sales.

The likes of Antony, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are all available, and significant departures could free up the funds needed to pursue a second new centre-back.

Lille's Leny Yoro is a target, although Real Madrid are seen as the favourites to land his signature, while United have backed away from Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt over the potential cost of a deal.