Man Utd have to agree deal for two Ligue 1 stars, now available for just £38m – View

Man Utd have to agree deal for two Ligue 1 stars, now available for just £38m – View

Manchester United have the opportunity to sign Nice duo Jean-Clair Todibo and Khephren Thuram on the cheap this summer.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new central defender with Raphael Varane set to depart when his contract expires this month.

A right-footed option is a priority and Todibo is an option.

The Frenchman was on the club’s radar last summer, but a deal did not materialise as they could not recoup transfer funds.

The Red Devils will have more leeway to spend in July and should look into a deal for Todibo.

The former Barcelona man could be available for just £21 million which represents a considerable bargain in the current transfer market.

The 24-year-old is a strong ball-playing centre-back. He completed 74 passes per game with a success rate of 90 percent last season.

Todibo also won almost 60 percent of his duels. He won two tackles per outing alongside 3.1 clearances and 7.1 ball recoveries.

It appears to be a no-brainer for United to sign him for £21m this summer.

United should also consider an approach for Todibo’s teammate Thuram, who could be available for between £17m-£25m.

The 23-year-old can operate as a central or defensive midfielder. He has caught the eye with his work rate, high pressing and dribbling.

Thuram had a passing accuracy of 87 percent last term, with an average of 1.6 tackles and 4.8 recoveries. He won 50 percent of his duels.

With speculation over the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, bringing in Thuram seems like another no-brainer for the reported price.

The young duo could be signed for a combined £38m, and United have a big advantage, as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owns Nice.

Bringing in the French pair could be pretty straightforward as long as personal terms are agreed.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com.