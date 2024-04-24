Man Utd 4-2 Sheff Utd: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Bruno Fernandes can be immensely frustrating sometimes.

Even at Old Trafford against Sheffield United, he started the game by twice going down holding his face, when it turned out he was able to continue without needing treatment.

But, in this chaotic Manchester United side who can find themselves in trouble almost at will, Fernandes retains the sense of calm that allows supporters to believe their team can be rescued.

That attribute came to the fore in this game.

Fernandes kept his nerve to drive home a second-half equaliser from the penalty spot, then found the corner with a 25-yard effort worthy of winning any game.

The Portugal international then combined industry with invention to create Rasmus Hojlund's first goal since February.

With Fernandes to the fore, United should at least claim a Europa League spot next season. And for that they can be grateful.