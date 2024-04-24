Man Utd 4-2 Sheff Utd: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Oli Arblaster became Sheffield United's seventh captain at Old Trafford.

He is by far the youngest.

Yet the midfielder has eased himself into Chris Wilder's starting line-up after spending the first half of the season on loan at a Port Vale side destined for relegation to League Two.

Arblaster has still only made eight Premier League appearances. He is yet to experience what it is like to win.

However, the maturity of his performance is a positive for the future.

He has awareness, energy and a tidy passing game. The experience he is getting now should serve Wilder well in the Championship next term.

Positives have been hard to come by for Sheffield United this season. Arblaster is one.