Man Utd 4-2 Sheff Utd: Key stats
Here are the key facts and figures from Manchester United's 4-2 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
Sheffield United have conceded 92 goals in the Premier League this season, the most by any side in a 38-game campaign in the competition's history.
Manchester United scored four goals in a Premier League home game for the first time this season, with their last such instance coming in May last year against Chelsea (4-1).
Manchester United have conceded 50 Premier League goals this season. They have now conceded 50 or more in two of their past three campaigns, having done so in just one of the first 29.
Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals in his past six league appearances, as many as he had in his previous 45. With a brace tonight, this is the first time he has scored two or more goals in back-to-back Premier League games.
Jayden Bogle scored his third league goal of the season, with the others coming against Manchester City and Chelsea. He's just the second Sheffield United player to score against both Manchester clubs in a Premier League campaign, along with Brian Deane in 1992-93.
Ben Brereton Diaz has scored five goals in just 10 Premier League appearances this season, with only Oli McBurnie netting more for Sheffield United (six in 21 games). The Blades are averaging 1.5 goals-per-game in the league with Brereton Diaz in the side this season, compared to 0.8 without him (including games before his arrival).