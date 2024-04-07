Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the draw: "Very mixed emotions. On one side, I am disappointed that we have dropped seven points in one week, after being in winning positions, but we have to blame ourselves for making stupid mistakes.

"On the other side, I am very proud. You see how we are improving and the potential of this squad is amazing. I am proud.

"In decisive areas, we were losing battles, especially with young players, we were not confident to win them [duels].

"We encouraged [them] in the second half to do better and they stepped up."

On having the belief to win duels: "It is two things. One thing is physical, after Thursday [which was] a big intense game and then to return from London dealing with the frustration. On the other side, it is the belief that you can win such duels."

On their current league position: "I don't know, We will keep fighting. We have to do the same and learn from the moments.

"Brentford was our worst performance. We didn't deserve to win there."

On 19-year-old Willy Kambwala: "He has been training a while with us and progressing well.

"The next generation need to step in and he is doing brilliant. The challenge for him is doing it consistently.

"Great opportunity for him. We have other options, like bringing Casemiro in at centre-half, but today he deserved it and he showed it on the pitch."