Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: What Van Dijk said

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day about the result: "It feels like a loss. It is our fault again.

"We had so many chances and we should finish the game off.

"Unfortunately, the individual mistake that happened with the equaliser, we had so much time to put it right but we were in a rush.

"Still, after being 2-1 down, we created so much."

On the missed chances in the first half: "We should have been 2-0 up at least. But, in football, unfortunately if these things don't happen, you give them the feeling that they could come back, and it happened."

On Jarell Quansah being effected by his mistake: "He shouldn't [be]. Mistakes happen in football. Everyone who has a career in football makes mistakes. You can only learn from it."