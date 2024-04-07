Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to Sky Sports after the draw: "We should have won the game, that is clear. We should have had other goals in the first half already. No shots in the first half and 1-0 is the lowest we could expect.

"Really well done from Bruno [Fernandes]. Then the stadium [atmosphere] is coming, we needed a few minutes to settle again, and they scored another screamer. We had big chances before and after they scored.

"As far as I'm concerned, we have one point more than we did before. They put an extra shift in, that is how it is. We will face that again against Everton. A fully deserved equaliser.

"I think the Dom Szoboszlai chance was an incredible save from [Andre] Onana. The other ones, we were in a bit of a rush. I would have loved us to take an extra touch. We have to be calm in the whole journey. The goals we scored brought us to where we are right now.

"We have Europa League on Thursday and then it's Crystal Palace. Games are coming thick and fast, that is good for us. I'm not over the moon, but it's OK.

"I'm not angry at all with the boys but, in the game, I'm not just going to let things happen. We dropped too deep. There were plenty of situations where we could have defended the ball. You need to be proactive.

"We play now at home against Atalanta - a difficult game, but at home, and then another. We don't have many home games left. The team who wins the league, in the end, should deserve it.

"We are in the race and I am absolutely fine with it."