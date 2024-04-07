Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: What Mainoo said

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the late draw: "It left us disappointed. We worked hard to get into the game, after a tough first half.

"We have given it away. Ultimately, we wanted the three points and it is a big game for us coming to the end of the season. To not come away with three points is tough to take.

"Again penalties have cost us, but we have to keep on working ironing out these details that keep costing us and keep trying to get better."

On scoring his goal: "When Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave me the ball, I thought the goalkeeper wouldn't think I would shoot, so I laid it off and it felt good. Luckily it went in."

On Luis Diaz's goal: "With that one, I was supposed to be double-teaming Virgil van Dijk with Rasmus Hojlund, and leaving Luis Diaz. We should clear it, it was a miscommunication, and details have cost us."

On Erik ten Hag's half-time team-talk: "He said to get ourselves back into the game. There was some positives but we were behind in this type of fixture and it is going to be tough to take.

"You always have to find something against these teams - it was such a big game."

On what it will take to achieve Champions League qualification: "I mean there is a lot of important games coming up for us. We have to try our hardest and come together as a group."