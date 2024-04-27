Man Utd 1-1 Burnley: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to Sky Sports following the draw: "A strong start to the game, loads of chances, then we lost in control in the second part of the first half when Burnley came back in the game and had some chances. The second half was all ours and we are in a winning position, but we gave the game away at the end.

"Very frustrated, it shouldn't happen. You put yourself in difficult positions. Over many phases of the game we did very good, so at the end we have to take the three points and the clean sheet. We gave it away again at the end.

"We put ourselves in a winning position by playing some good football, creating loads of chances, and then to give it away in the final minutes is so unnecessary."

On whether the dropped points have been down to bad luck or mentality: "Both. We have not been lucky with the refereeing in recent weeks. We have conceded so many penalties - this one is justified but other ones [aren't]. If you make [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka in the final a penalty, then what is this [Alejandro Garnacho penalty claim]? Where is the consistency?

"We have to look in the mirror. We made a mistake, but you take responsibility. They should understand what it means for a team and for a manager."