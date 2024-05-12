Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal - analysis

[Getty Images]

A huge cheer from the away end greeted the final whistle in this often hot-tempered and closely fought encounter.

This wasn't the big win that many perhaps predicted before kick-off but Arsenal dug in and ground it out against one of their fiercest rivals to ensure they take the title race to the final day.

The Gunners did show nerves at times, understandable given what was at stake, but in the end Leandro Trossard's first-half goal was enough to put them back on top of the table.

They may still fall short, given the relentlessness of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, but Mikel Arteta's side are doing all they can, and the fans cannot ask for much more than that.

The pressure is now back on Manchester City, who head to Arsenal's rivals Tottenham on Tuesday.