Can new man unlock Youan?

When you go searching for statistics to paint the picture of Hibs' attacking output, one name keeps popping up. Again and again and again.

And Elie Youan's name is one that pops up on the Easter Road terraces plenty too, sometimes out of bewilderment, sometimes out of bemusement.

But a lot of the numbers put a positive light on the Frenchman - and that goes beyond his 20 goal contributions in all competitions.

No player in the Scottish Premiership has completed more dribbles than Youan (61), using his trickery and pace to glide past the opposition and get Hibs up the pitch.

He is also in the top 10 for assists (eight) and touches in the opposition box (141) in the top flight, while ranking in the top 15 for shots on target (23).

"There's a player in there" is one of football's most overused cliches, but the numbers suggest that Youan has a significant contribution to make if a manager get him concentrated and consistent.

Whoever Hibs choose to appoint as the new head coach - David Gray or not - unlocking the 25-year-old's potential may prove pivotal to their success.