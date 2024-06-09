Man United Weighing Up Move For Inter Milan Wing-Back After Euro 2024

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United as they seek an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to TEAMTalk, and as reported by L’Interista.it, the Premier League club have doubts over Wan-Bissaka and are sounding out more attack-minded options, with Dumfries potentially fitting the bill.

Inter are not averse to selling the Dutchman and would welcome the opportunity to cash in should a suitable offer be presented, with Dumfries also generating interest from Aston Villa.

However, it is thought that Manchester United are unwilling to commit to a transfer until after Euro 2024 and will monitor Dumfries’ performances for the Netherlands closely.

His international teammate, Jeremie Frimpong, is also on the Red Devils’ wish list and ahead of a summer of upheaval at Old Trafford, Manchester United are ready to commit significant funds to rebuilding their squad.

Dumfries joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and has made 132 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.