Man United transfer plan in trouble as Liverpool plot unexpected hijack of deal

Liverpool may overtake Manchester United in the competition to recruit Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, according to latest reports.

Zirkzee was a prominent player in Serie A the previous season, contributing 16 goals in 34 league games to help his side qualify for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old’s performance has not gone unnoticed as he has been linked to clubs around Europe and is one of 26 players selected by the Netherlands for Euro 2024.

Liverpool may sabotage Man United’s attempt to recruit the Dutch striker this summer, claims CaughtOffside.

The Liverpool manager admires the Bologna attacker and he could ruin Man United’s plans to sign him this summer.

Because his contract has a £34 million release clause that doesn’t expire until 2026, the Dutchman is also available for a reasonable price.

The Dutch striker has been strongly linked to Manchester United in recent weeks, and the Red Devils are eager to trigger his release clause.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Man United target Joshua Zirkzee.

If Man United cannot agree terms with the Serie A striker, Liverpool are ready to hijack the deal with Slot aiming to sign a new striker this summer.

The interest in Zirkzee shows Slot might not be too confident in his current striker Darwin Nunez.

Man United are expected to be busy this summer

Considering the recent reports, Zirkzee is a primary target for the Red Devils and they should not waste time in wrapping up the deal.

Along with signing a new striker, United are actively looking for a new defender after the departure of Raphael Varane this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to back Erik ten Hag after making up his mind to keep the manager at the club despite having talks with other candidates.

It promises to be an exciting summer for Man United and if the club can get it right this time, the future looks bright.

