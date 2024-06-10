Man United to make Ten Hag decision soon as Thomas Tuchel update emerges

Manchester United are set to decide the future of manager Erik ten Hag in the next few days, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are still going through their end of the season review for the Dutchman and no definitive decision has been taken so far.

Man United finished eighth in the Premier League in a disappointing season, despite winning the FA Cup against Manchester City and ending the season with silverware yet again.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of managers as INEOS prepare to make the decision soon on who should be leading the team next season.

England manager Gareth Southgate, former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the job at Old Trafford.

However, Romano has now provided an update on the future of Ten Hag and whether Tuchel could become the next manager of the Red Devils.

For his most recent Daily Briefing column, Romano spoke to CaughtOffside:

“There’s been a big update on the Manchester United manager situation as my understanding now is that Thomas Tuchel and Man United are not expected to reach an agreement for the former Bayern Munich manager to become the new manager at Old Trafford. I can confirm Christian Falk’s report here that Tuchel had a meeting with Man Utd, they had many contacts and Tuchel was always considered the favourite candidate in case United decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel has held talks with Man United.

“A decision on Ten Hag has not been made yet, so what’s going on? As I’ve said recently, Man United are having meetings with several agents and representatives of managers to make sure they assess all the options on the market before making a decision on a new manager, or on keeping Ten Hag.

“Tuchel was the favourite of these options because he had direct conversations with Manchester United, and direct contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but my understanding now is that Tuchel wants to take a break from football this summer. Tuchel doesn’t want to take any job for now.”

Man United uncertainty is creating confusion

The situation is still unclear about the manager position at Man United, with the FA Cup final played more than two weeks ago.

The club’s end of the season review has still not finished, despite them indulging in talks with another manager.

Surely that means that Ten Hag will be shown the exit door at the club. If INEOS want to keep him and trust him to take the club forward, meeting with Tuchel makes no sense.

The club’s confusion regarding the future of Ten Hag does not send a good message to the Dutchman, if United are forced to keep him beyond the summer.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United to make Ten Hag decision soon as Thomas Tuchel update emerges

Jun 10 2024, 10:38

Tottenham have edge over Man United in the race to sign England’s Euro 2024 midfielder

Jun 10 2024, 10:01

Manchester United backed to make move for former Manchester City attacker

Jun 10 2024, 9:27