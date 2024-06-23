Man United targeting 25-year-old English midfielder who had 26-G/A last season

Manchester United are prepared to move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 25-year-old helped Leicester gain promotion to the Premier League by scoring 12 goals in the Championship last season along with his 14 assists.

He was one of their best players and his performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

With the Red Devil squad expected to go through changes this summer, particularly in the midfield, a move for the English midfielder makes sense for the club.

Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League looked to have ended Dewsbury-Hall’s chances of leaving the Foxes, however, the journalist has revealed that he will still be targeted by other clubs, particularly Man United.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“Manchester United are looking at a few names in that area. One is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is on Brighton’s radar as well and he might be available for £30-35million. Leicester were quoting £45million in January, and the compensation they received for Enzo Maresca helps them be a bit more bullish, as far as PSR is concerned.

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is being considered for a summer move by Man United.

“But they still may need to settle, so we’ll wait and see whether they will entertain an offer for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. But the expectation is that he could be available on the market and for a relative bargain.

“So keep an eye on Manchester United and Brighton there.”

The midfielder could be available in a bargain deal this summer but Man United face competition from Brighton to sign the midfielder.

Man United should not think twice about signing the midfielder

A midfielder of his quality to be available in just £30-35million is a no brainer for the club to sign.

The Man United midfield will most likely lose Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The club should go all out to sign the talented Leicester City midfielder who can provide output in the final third and produce consistent numbers in attack.

