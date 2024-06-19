Man United target has spoken out for the first time regarding Old Trafford links

Man United target has spoken out for the first time regarding Old Trafford links

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has spoken out and addressed the rumours linking him to a move to Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund was usually the only available striker for the Red Devils throughout the most recent campaign, which highlighted the issue of scoring goals last season.

In light of Anthony Martial’s departure, Man United are hoping to bolster their attacking depth during the summer transfer window.

As per The Mirror, Man United have set their sights on a move for Wolves attacker Cunha.

The 25-year-old discussed his thoughts on the latest links to Old Trafford in an interview with Globo Esporte.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I’m on holiday, I just want to be with my friends, play football, surf, do those things I don’t do there. These things, I’ll leave to analyse when I get back.”

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has addressed the Man United rumours.

“It’s very gratifying to have my name linked to Manchester United, but now we have to be happy and look for a new season that’s better than the last one.”

The striker remained tight-lipped on his future plans but acknowledged the Man United links.

He is currently on holiday and not thinking about his potential move this summer.

Cunha can add attacking firepower to Man United

The Brazilian attacker scored 14 goals for Wolves last season and his impressive performances have caught the attention of decision makers at Old Trafford.

It won’t be a surprise to see the striker push for a move to Old Trafford if Man United step up their interest in his services.

He can provide Hojlund the right support in the United attack and his ability to link up with the teammates and bring them into play can prove to be a huge asset for the club.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United target has spoken out for the first time regarding Old Trafford links

Jun 19 2024, 9:36

United are prepared to splash £40m on player Guardiola considers ‘one of the best’ he’s ‘ever seen’

Jun 19 2024, 9:29

Romano says United’s No.1 target is ‘super keen’ on Old Trafford move in much-welcomed update

Jun 19 2024, 9:01