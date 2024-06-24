Man United starlet ‘likely’ to reject a new deal and leave club this summer – report

Manchester United starlet Shola Shoretire could head to the Old Trafford exit door despite being offered a new contract by the club.

According to Rich Fay, there is a growing expectation that Shoretire will leave for free once his contract expires at the end of the week.

United were optimistic about him signing an extension, but the 20-year-old prodigy remains undecided about his next move.

Shoretire made his debut when he was just 17 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a two-minute cameo against Newcastle in the Premier League.

He became the youngest player to represent United in European competition. It looked like he was destined for success but his stocks have fallen over the last couple of years.

Erik ten Hag wanted to oversee Shoretire’s development personally. He decided against sending him out on loan in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

After getting no opportunity in the senior team, he was loaned to Bolton Wanderers in January. He failed to meet the high expectations, scoring merely twice in 16 appearances.

Ten Hag again decided not to send Shoretire out on loan for the 2023/24 season.

He did not play a single minute for the senior team which could have demotivated the youngster.

The United Academy star has been with the club for 11 years. However, it looks like he must move to another club to rejuvenate his career.

If he signs a new contract with United, the Dutchman might give Shoretire a chance to impress in the pre-season followed by a season-long loan at a Championship club.

Omari Forson is another United youngster who rejected a new deal and moved to Serie A this month.