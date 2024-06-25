Man United star set to join Varane and Martial in leaving the club for free this summer

Shola Shoretire, the Manchester United wonderkid, is reportedly set to leave the team on a free transfer.

Shoretire, who is still only 20, has spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines since he made his Premier League debut against Newcastle three seasons ago at the age of seventeen years and fourteen days.

After Erik ten Hag took over, the youngster has not had many opportunities at the club.

It is exemplary the way Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho has made the transition from the youth teams to the starting line up.

Not every youngster is talented or patient enough to do that as everybody wants a quick way to the senior team.

The player’s failure to do so has become the reason behind him deciding the leave the club as a free agent, according to Manchester World.

Shola Shoretire is heading out of Man United.

Shoretire “looks set to depart Manchester United as a free agent despite being offered a new contract by the club,” according to reporter Rich Fay.

In order to give Shoretire an opportunity throughout preseason before loaning him out, the team wants to lock him down.

Man United are still willing to make him stay

As per the report, United are still hoping to work out a new deal with Shoretire.

United believe that the club is the best place for the player to develop further and become a better version of himself in the near future. However, the player has made up his mind.

After the departure of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial as free agents this summer, Shoretire is set to become the third player to leave the club on a free transfer.

