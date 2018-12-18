Man United star Paul Pogba trolls Jose Mourinho's firing with since-deleted tweet (photo)

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba had a notoriously icy relationship during their time together at Old Trafford, frequently taking veiled shots at each other.

Now that Mourinho has been sacked, it seems Pogba got off the last shot. Well, almost.

Pogba appeared to have posted then quickly deleted a tweet mocking the manager’s firing, with a picture of himself sporting a cheeky grin and the words “Caption this!” before a bunch of hashtags.

Paul Pogba had a parting shot, if you will, for manager Jose Mourinho. At least until he deleted it. (Getty)

It was probably wise to delete the post, even though the internet doesn’t forget.

See for yourself, thanks to our friends from across the pond at Yahoo Sport UK:

Of all the bizarre, irascible behavior Mourinho displayed on the touchlines at Old Trafford (which, ironically, is akin to pretty much all of his stops), the gradual devolution of their relationship is most baffling.

The French midfielder signed for a then-world record fee of $119 million in summer 2016, returning to the club where he began his professional career after blossoming into a superstar with Italian giant Juventus.

Both player and manager had glowing things to say about each other at first, but frustration mounted for whatever reason and Mourinho started treating the 2018 World Cup winner like a second-class citizen. Pogba was stripped of his vice-captaincy in September and hasn’t played in United’s last three Premier League matches, including Sunday’s thorough embarrassment at Liverpool.

So it’s understandable Pogba isn’t exactly upset to see Mourinho go. “Adieu, Special One,” as it were. Hey, that kind of works as a caption.

