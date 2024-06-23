Man United star Bruno Fernandes facing Cristiano Ronaldo problem at Euro 2024

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and legend Cristiano Ronaldo are both involved with the Portugal national team at the European Championship this summer.

They both played together during their time at Old Trafford and they are currently enjoying a successful period with the national team at the Euros.

However, there is one issue that the Man United midfielder is facing with Ronaldo in the tournament right now.

Media reports from Portugal have suggested that the attacking midfielder is facing problems with Ronaldo due to his lack of pace.

Ronaldo is being deployed upfront by manager Roberto Martinez while Fernandes has the responsibility to create chances and build attacks for the national team.

The duo struggled in their time together at Old Trafford when Fernandes’ performance diminished when Ronaldo rejoined the club.

There are suggestions that it could be happening again but this time for their national team.

The Portugal national team is doing well despite such reports and Ronaldo assisted Fernandes in their convincing win against Turkey.

As per the reports, Ronaldo’s diminishing pace up top and Bernardo Silva’s lack of pace on the right side is creating a problem for the team.

Man United fan favourites Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal.

“Bernardo is not explosive, Ronaldo no longer has the speed he once did and Leao likes the ball at his feet,” wrote the Observador newspaper, via Daily Express.

“All this is a problem for Bruno, who likes to throw motorbikes, enjoys the game more broken [up], so he can put in breakaway passes and shoot from the edge of the area.

“He tried all that, but nothing came of it particularly well – until finally, in the 55th minute, he was unmarked at the right time to receive Ronaldo’s assist and score.”

Portugal have won both their matches at the Euros and they are set to qualify to the next round of the competition.

Man United legend is still a useful player for Portugal

Despite Ronaldo not scoring for them in the competition so far, he has played well and linked up with his teammates impressively.

However, at his age it is normal that he will not have the pace that he used to have a few years ago.

He is still an important player of the team with his ability to create magic out of nothing.

