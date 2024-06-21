Man United set to miss out on exciting forward as European giants join race – report

Manchester United could miss out on Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Xavi Simons, with Bayern Munich pushing to sign him during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga giants are keen to wrap up a deal for Simons this summer and have opened talks over a loan deal.

Bayern are prepared to take Simons on a season-long loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for around €60-€70 million.

Their move for the 21-year-old sensation is spearheaded by sporting director Max Eberl, who has made the former RB Leipzig loanee a priority summer target.

Simons spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Leipzig and enjoyed a sensational campaign at the Red Bull Arena.

The Dutchman was a standout performer for Leipzig, notching ten goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

In addition to his 25-goal contributions, Simons also created an impressive 11 big chances while averaging 1.3 key passes per 90 minutes.

His versatility is also a crucial part of his game. He can slot in anywhere across the front three and also line up in the middle of the park.

His phenomenal campaign in the German top flight has caught Bayern’s eye, and the record Bundesliga champions are determined to land his signature.

PSG have previously blocked Simons’s permanent exit. The French champions are only willing to let him leave on loan, and United have been credited with an interest in the youngster.

Whether Bayern’s proposal will tempt PSG is unclear, but missing out on Simons would be a massive blow for United.

The Red Devils could do with someone of Simons’ quality in their squad, especially at right wing, where they have struggled over the past few years.

Simons would be an excellent addition for the role, but United’s financial situation and inability to offer Champions League football could scupper their plans to lure him to Old Trafford.

Stats from Sofascore.com.