Man United see ‘initial approach’ for PSG transfer ‘rejected’

Man United have made an ‘initial approach’ to PSG over potentially signing Manuel Ugarte in the summer transfer window – but they have already been shot down by the French outfit.

The Red Devils are in need of midfield reinforcements following the departure of Sofyan Amrabat after his loan from Fiorentina expired.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both aged 32 and well past their physical peak, Man United need to freshen up in the middle of the park ahead of next season.

The club evidently see Ugarte as the ideal midfielder to come in and strengthen that area of the pitch as Erik ten Hag makes plans to bounce back from last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is one of several names on Man United’s list of transfer targets, but are yet to make a formal bid, according to Sky Sports.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that PSG have already rejected an offer from Man United as it didn’t meet their valuation of the player.

Sky report that discussions over the next steps of their transfer strategy are continuing internally at Old Trafford, with their ‘main priorities’ said to be a new striker and central defender.

Man United are ‘in talks’ with Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives and are willing to trigger the forward’s release clause at Bologna.

Lille striker Jonathan David has also been linked with a move to Man United, while they also retain an interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite despite the fact their initial offer was rebuffed.

Who is Man United transfer target Manuel Ugarte?

Manuel Ugarte is a 23-year-old central midfielder who lines out for Paris Saint-Germain and the Uruguayan national team.

He made his senior debut in his home country with Fenix at the age of 15, making him the youngest ever player in the 21st century to play professionally in Uruguay.

Ugarte joined Sporting Club of Lisbon in 2021 in a transfer worth €6.5m as a backup to Joao Palhinha. His performances in the 2022/23 edition of the Uefa Champions League caught the attention of clubs around Europe.

He was linked with Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs before making the move to PSG for a reported transfer fee of €60 million last summer.

Despite making 37 appearances in all competitions for Paris, Ugarte has been linked with a move away from the French capital this summer.

