Man United scouts view transfer target as “generational talent”

Manchester United are ready to make moves in the transfer window as they look for reinforcements to the squad.

The Red Devils are exploring the market for a new striker and defender as their priority signings while other incomings depend on the players that the club decide to sell.

Signing a defender is what the club is working towards right now as after the departure of Raphael Varane following the expiry of his contract, the club needs a new defender.

Man United’s defensive record last season was worrying and due to a number of defenders facing fitness issues, signing a new centre-back is important.

The club have been linked with a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro and according to Football Insider, the player is a “generational talent” in the opinion of United’s scouts.

Even though Yoro was just 17 years old when the 2023–24 season began, he still started 30 games in the centre of defense for the Ligue 1 side.

The 18-year-old, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, has made a name for himself as one of the best prospects in the world.

Currently, Lisandro Martinez is Erik ten Hag’s only reliable option in central defense.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are still with the club, but it’s uncertain if either will play in the starting line up next season.

Man United scouts have given the club their approval

The young French defender has thrilled United’s scouts, and the team are now prepared to challenge their rivals in the battle to sign the Frenchman.

The young centre-back is being chased by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils would have to work hard on this one as at this moment, the defender has other attractive options on the table.

