Man United recruitment staff wants 25-year-old English midfielder at the club

Manchester United are now planning for their transfer business after making a decision over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have decided to keep the Dutch manager at the club, despite getting involved in talks with other managers to take charge at Old Trafford.

With Ten Hag’s future now settled, the focus has shifted to the signings that Man United can bring in order to provide the manager the right resources to perform next season.

One of the names being linked with a move to Old Trafford is of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to a report from the Football Insider, the new look Man United recruitment staff feels that the Palace midfielder is the ideal player for the club.

The Red Devils will face competition from fellow Premier League club Tottenham to win the race for his signature.

After his impressive performances for the Eagles in 2023-24, in which he scored 11 goals in the Premier League along with four assists, he has been selected to be a part of the England squad for Euro 2024 by Gareth Southgate.

Man United recruitment staff wants Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Football Insider report states:

“It is believed Eze is high on their list of potential targets and ticks a lot of boxes for the new-look INEOS recruitment staff at Old Trafford.”

Man United should move for Palace midfielder Eze

Man United should go all out to sign him this summer as he can help the team with his finishing quality as well as his creativity in the final third.

The midfield needs reinforcements with a number of players expected to leave the club this summer and with his experience in the Premier League, his signing could work well for the club.

Apart from signing a midfielder, the club wants a new striker and defender after the departure of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane this summer.

