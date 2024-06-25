Man United “really like” Premier League star who could solve defensive midfield issues

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Manchester United “really like” Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as the team looks to strengthen their midfield options this summer.

Man United seem to be in severe need of a holding midfielder who can drop back to support the defense and assist with the team’s aggressive build-up after a turbulent season.

Jacobs claims that while United does “appreciate” the 19-year-old Joao Neves of Benfica, his astronomical release clause still presents a problem.

The Saudi Pro League is showing interest in Casemiro, who the Red Devils are expected to sell this summer.

Meanwhile, it seems doubtful that Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move would be made permanent by the club.

This has forced the club to enter the market and explore their options for a new defensive midfielder and they have identified Wolves star Gomes as one of their targets.

About Man United’s search for a new defensive midfielder, Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“We also know that Joao Neves, the young, 19-year-old midfielder, is appreciated by Manchester United and also Arsenal, but Benfica expect a 120 million euros release clause to be paid. So that one is a bit more problematic.

“There’s Joao Gomes at Wolves, another name that Manchester United really like. And there’s Edson Alvarez at West Ham.

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is admired by Man United.

“So what we’re sort of seeing predominantly is a recruitment approach in a lot of positions at Manchester United towards proven Premier League quality.”

The 23-year-old, who signed a five-year contract when he first joined the team, is thought to be available for roughly £40 million. He is under contract at Molineux until 2028.

Wolves midfielder would add strength to Man United midfield

Gomes is a player who likes to make tackles and recover balls for his team in the middle of the pitch.

At the age of 23, he has shown his quality for Wolves last season and he has proved to be one of the most efficient players in the league in his position.

His fine form for the Premier League club has earned him a place in the Brazilian starting line-up, with the midfielder playing his country’s first Copa America game yesterday.

United are rightly monitoring the defensive midfielder and a an attempt to sign him could be made this summer once United sort the signings of an attacker and a defender.

