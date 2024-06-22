Man United ready to pay a hefty amount to sign Euro 2024 star

Riccardo Calafiori, a standout defender for Bologna and an Italian international, is being targeted in a €60 million move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are now focused on Calafiori, as Fichajes claims they are prepared to spend €60 million for the defender.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane, Man United are prepared to enter the market to make a defensive addition to the team.

They have been linked with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who might prove to be too expensive, as well as Lille defender Leny Yoro, who prefers a move to Real Madrid.

In order to add a new player to the defensive line, the Premier League giants are now targeting a move for the Italian defender, who impressed for Italy in their first match of the European Championship.

Riccardo Calafiori to Man United?

The young defender has experienced a quick rise after fine performances for Bologna in the 2023-24 Serie A season.

He helped them qualify for the Champions League under the guidance of manager Thiago Motta.

Man United face competition from Juventus

The defender is attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus and if he wants to stay in Italy, the Old Lady is going to be his best option.

However, the lure of playing in the Premier League and for Man United is too hard to resist for most players.

The Red Devils are better equipped financially to beat Juventus to the signing of the centre-back.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United ready to pay a hefty amount to sign Euro 2024 star

Jun 22 2024, 10:03

Christian Eriksen disappointed not to beat mistake-ridden England side at Euro 2024

Jun 22 2024, 9:37

West Ham star breaks silence on transfer amid Manchester United links

Jun 22 2024, 8:50