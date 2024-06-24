Man United ready to outbid Real Madrid for defensive transfer target

Manchester United are actively looking to make a defensive signing after the departure of Raphael Varane from the club this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a number of defenders with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite topping the list of targets at Old Trafford.

However, the club have identified Lille defender Leny Yoro as well as one of their targets.

United face tough competition to sign the young French defender from Real Madrid, who are considered the defender’s priority.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are prepared to pay more than the La Liga and Champions League winners to secure the signature of the highly-rated Ligue 1 defender.

After getting their bid rejected for Branthwaite and UEFA blocking Man United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, United have shifted their attention to Yoro.

The Red Devils need defensive reinforcements to the squad after leaking goals for fun last season.

Lille defender Leny Yoro is one of Man United’s top transfer targets this summer.

The injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire last season exposed the United defense, with Casemiro filling in at the centre-back position towards the end of the season.

There are no intentions to renew Yoro’s contract , which is going to expire at the end of next season.

Lille defender can be the ideal replacement of Varane at Man United

Yoro would be a wise addition to take Varane’s position in the Man United squad.

His primary asset is his passing; and by trade, he is a right sided centre-back. Despite his youth and inexperience, he has demonstrated a high degree of maturity.

With Erik ten Hag’s future at the club sorted, United are now busy identifying their targets for the summer transfer window and pushing to sign them.

Apart from a defender, a striker is also expected to arrive at Old Trafford to support Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

