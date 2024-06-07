Man United ready with the funds to steal 18-year-old Real Madrid target

Before the next season starts, there are significant changes expected to take place in the Real Madrid team, and the team led by Ancelotti for the next season will be quite different from the one that won the double in the 2023-24 season.

Two major changes in the team have already manifested themselves. The veteran midfielder, Toni Kroos, has announced his retirement this summer, while Mbappe has joined the merengue to further bolster their already dominant attack.

But as things stand, other changes are also expected. Defender Nacho’s contract is expiring this summer, and it is not yet certain whether he will remain at the club beyond this month. While he has already made a decision about his future, Ancelotti wants him to stay in the squad for another season.

However, irrespective of the captain’s decision, Real Madrid have already identified another defender whom they want to be the team’s long-term center-back, i.e., Leny Yoro, who impressed a lot in the last season with Lille.

But getting the defender will not really be easy for the Merengues, as some of the other big clubs in Europe are also keeping close tabs on him. Paris Saint Germain have been keeping a close eye on him, and are ready to offer up to €50 million for him.

But in addition to the Parisians, MARCA reports that another big club has vigorously entered the race for him, i.e., Manchester United, who need to replace Rafael Varane in their squad.

The Red Devils have already made an offer of €60 million for him and reports indicate that Lille might be close to accepting this offer.

For their part, Real Madrid are committed to signing the defender, but have already communicated to the player’s agent that Yoro will have to resist the temptation of bigger offers if he really wants to join Los Blancos.