Man United’s pursuit of Dan Ashworth at risk again as details of secret meeting with top Wolves chief emerge

Manchester United’s pursuit of priority sporting director target Dan Ashworth is at risk of suffering more complications following the emergence of details of a meeting he held with a Wolverhampton Wanderers official.

Ashworth has been on gardening leave since February when he informed Newcastle of his intention to leave and become part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s project at United.

His employers didn’t appreciate United’s approach for their executive nor his wish to abandon them in favour of joining a direct Premier League rival.

Since then, talks have been held between Newcastle and United in an effort to find a resolution to the matter but they’ve so far proved unproductive.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the Magpies now want £15 million plus add-ons in order to let Ashworth circumvent his notice period and start work at Old Trafford immediately. On their part, United have offered a derisory sum of just £3 million.

There is a significant gap in valuation between the two parties and there seems to be no clear end in sight.

Last month, the Red Devils were rocked with allegations of potentially tapping up Ashworth while he’s still contracted to Newcastle.

A bombshell report from The Mail revealed that Ashworth sent an email to a Newcastle United address and in the process, accidentally disclosed that he had conversations with Omar Berrada – the man on track to become United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

It was also alleged that Ashworth may have shared confidential information about his contract with Newcastle with Berrada.

i news have now disclosed fresh particulars of a secret meeting Ashworth had with Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs, that may also derail his switch to United.

The outlet explains, “Dan Ashworth is understood to have had a meeting at Wolves’ training ground after being placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United earlier this year without informing his employers.”

“i has learned that Ashworth met with Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs at the club’s Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground in March, several weeks after leaving Newcastle.”

“The revelation that Ashworth met a senior figure at another Premier League club while on gardening leave could complicate an already acrimonious matter even further as Newcastle look to defend their position at an arbitration hearing.”

“Manchester United sources insist that Ashworth’s meeting at Wolves had nothing to do with them and that he was acting in a personal capacity, as his teenage son is an academy player at the club. During his visit to Wolves, Ashworth is also understood to have had a fleeting conversation with manager Gary O’Neil following a chance encounter.”

“Sources at Wolves have indicated that as sporting director Hobbs is not in the habit of having one-on-one meetings with the parents of academy players as his main remit is the first team, although he is understood to have a good professional relationship with Ashworth.”

i note that United were privately made aware of Ashworth’s meeting with Hobbs, around the time Erik ten Hag’s side were linked to O’Neil.

There are no indications that Ashworth was involved or was even aware of United’s interest in O’Neil as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

i mention that both United and Newcastle have been approached for comment regarding the matter.







