Man United prodigy in awe of Real Madrid talisman – ‘Everyone knows how great a player he is’

After putting a bow on Real Madrid’s incredibly successful campaign, Jude Bellingham is now undertaking international duties with England, eager to bring the Euros home to his native country.

The midfielder enjoyed a stellar start to the tournament by scoring in the 13th minute of England’s opening game against Serbia.

Unsurprisingly, Bellingham’s rapid rise to prominence both domestically and internationally has seen him command the respect of many of his teammates.

Now, one of Manchester United’s rising stars Kobbi Mainoo who plies his trade with Bellingham in the England national team has come out to give him his roses.

Mainoo marvels over Bellingham

The 19-year-old sensation underscored Bellingham’s commitment and elite mindset, especially highlighting his positive personality.

Furthermore, Mainoo acknowledged his tremendous exploits with the Merengues, claiming Bellingham’s achievements with Real Madrid warrant him a frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or this year.

“Everyone knows how great a player he is. We see it every day in training here and (he’s) such a nice guy as well and to train with him is really good,” said Mainoo, as quoted by talkSPORT.

Mainoo backs Bellingham for the Ballon d’Or. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“He’s demanding and he has high standards that he sets and expects so to play and train around him is great.”

Backing Bellingham for the Ballon d’Or, he added: “With the things he’s done at Real Madrid it’s right that he’s a contender for the Ballon d’Or.”

Bellingham is presently seen in a potential two-horse race with =Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. for the Ballon d’Or.

In the event the 20-year-old leads England to the Euros, he would be seen as a legitimate candidate for the acclaimed award.

For now, his focus will be on the upcoming encounter with Denmark as England would be vying to top Group C in order to ensure an easier path in the knockout stage.