Man United prepared to walk away from Jarrad Branthwaite deal if Everton don’t lower asking price

Man United prepared to walk away from Jarrad Branthwaite deal if Everton don’t lower asking price



Manchester United are ready to abandon their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite unless Everton come to a compromise over their valuation of the player.

Branthwaite is a key target for United in their bid to bolster the club’s defensive options ahead of next season.

Last Friday, United lodged an offer worth around £45m for the England international, but this was swiftly rejected by Everton, who considered the proposal derisory.

It was later relayed that United actually submitted an offer of £35m plus £8m in add-ons, which would be triggered if the club and player reach certain milestones.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that an agreement over personal terms was already reached between Branthwaite’s representatives and the Red Devils.

The player wants to seal a switch to Old Trafford and play in the famous red shirt. However, the Toffees are holding firm on their excessive valuation of the player and are not ready to do any deal below the £70m price tag – a fee that United have no intention whatsoever of paying.

It was stated that Erik ten Hag’s side are expected to go in again with a fresh offer for Branthwaite but Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth notes that the 20-time English champions completely walking away and switching their attention to other targets also shouldn’t be ruled out.

Sheth explains, “Manchester United are deciding whether to make a new bid for defender Jarrad Branthwaite but could move to other targets if Everton don’t bring down their £70m-plus asking price.”

“The Toffees intend to keep Branthwaite this summer and it is understood United will look elsewhere if the valuation of the player is not reduced.”

“United’s other targets are thought to include Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.”

Branthwaite made 35 Premier League appearances last term. He helped Everton keep 12 clean sheets and also scored three goals in the process.

Despite his impressive performances, he narrowly missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man Euro 2024 squad.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



