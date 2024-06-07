Man United prepared to delay managerial decision due to Gareth Southgate’s England commitments

Manchester United have identified Gareth Southgate as their “number one choice” to replace Erik ten Hag but the England manager’s refusal to discuss his future before EURO 2024 is causing an increasingly uncomfortable delay over the decision.

Miguel Delaney (The Independent) reveals United executives believe Southgate as a coach who can be the “figurehead for a wider cultural change” at Old Trafford in a similar vein to the one he has engendered with the Three Lions.

He is thought to be backed by Sir Dave Brailsford – Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man – and Dan Ashworth, who is currently waiting to join United as no agreement has been struck with Newcastle over his switch.

There would also be a focus on building a “strong coaching staff” to support Southgate; perhaps tacit recognition by senior figures at Old Trafford that the tactical and training side of the 53-year-old’s managerial skillset are not as strong as his team building and standard setting attributes.

Southgate will not entertain talks over his next career move, however, as his sole focus is on this summer’s tournament with England.

In a recent interview, the 53-year-old coach was asked about reports linking him with a return to club football, but his response was firm: “If I start talking about that, then I’m already distracted from what I’m doing. So I think the country would expect that my focus is on England, and rightly so.”

And while there is widespread belief Southgate would be “open to the job” at Old Trafford, it is a significant risk for INEOS to make the decision to sack Ten Hag without being able to immediately engage in contract talks with their first-choice option to replace the Dutchman.

It’s for this reason, Delaney contends, that there is a delay over the “first big call” of the INEOS era.

But given the Euros final takes place on July 14, and England are overwhelmingly likely to go deep into the knockout stages, the reporter reveals, “there is the possibility that the identity of next season’s manager drags out for weeks.”

From Ten Hag’s perspective, the 54-year-old is hoping to continue as manager but appears to be growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of certainty over his future. Delaney indicates Ten Hag is “now pushing for clarity” over a decision and sources at Old Trafford reveal there remains the possibility he could still yet leave my mutual consent.

United have made contact with a range of candidates should a pursuit of Southgate fail.

Representatives of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank have all been approached by the club but none of the three have “completely persuaded the hierarchy that this was a move they must make.”

Delaney reveals Frank “has particularly impressed” but that Tuchel has “fallen down the list” due to differences in outlook with United thought to be focused on “building something for the long-term”, with the German coach more of a short-term solution.

