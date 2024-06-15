Man United prepare opening bid for Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad



If Manchester United genuinely only have a £50 million transfer budget this summer, then a £35 + £8 million bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite would just about empty the kitty.

However, suggestions that the real amount could be closer to £140 million would allow the Red Devils to target much-needed reinforcements in midfield as well as what must be top priority of all, a striker.

In terms of a midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo, there have already been reports of a €60 million bid for Benfica’s João Neves, although that trail went cold quickly.

Benfica are adamant they will not let Neves go for less than his €120 million release clause, which certainly would rule United out of any race to sign him.

This could explain claims made in the Spanish media and relayed by Caughtoffside that Ineos have turned their attention to another Iberian midfielder, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

“Zubimendi has a £50.5 million [€60m] release clause, and according to sources in Spain, Man Utd are planning an opening bid of £37.8 million to recruit him,” Caughtoffside relays.

The outlet also notes Arsenal’s long-term interest in the player, who thus far has chosen to resist a move to the Premier League and stay in San Sebastian to play for his boyhood team.

Despite many years’ experience in La Liga, the gifted midfielder is still only 25 years of age, with his best years perhaps still ahead of him.

However, Sociedad are one of the few clubs in Europe’s top leagues that are financially healthy and so hopes of extracting the Spain international for anything less than the €60 million buyout fee must be distant.

Given United’s constrained finances, the very heavily reported Branthwaite bid and the clear need for a striker, it would be surprising if the report is true, although it is certainly possible that the club could be testing the waters with a cheeky bid for a world class midfielder.

United have also been credited with an interest in Fulham’s João Palhinha, although his heart appears to be set on a long-awaited move to Bayern Munich.

There is also still the option of retaining Sofyan Abrabat as his loan deal, set to expire in 15 days’ time, included an option to buy.





