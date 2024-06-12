Man United players in shock after the club’s Ten Hag decision – reports

Manchester United’s players were left in shock after learning Erik ten Hag would remain as manager, according to The Telegraph.

The news that the Dutchman would stay broke publicly late Tuesday night, and it came as a surprise to the squad, many of whom believed his departure was imminent.

Per the report, most players were with their national teams during the club’s end-of-season review and were out of the loop regarding Ten Hag’s future.

United’s pursuit of other managerial options throughout the review process made players believe a Ten Hag exit was imminent.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position has finally been addressed, with the manager set to stay. Insiders were impressed by Ten Hag’s composure during talks and his management of the situation.

United faced criticism for the drawn-out review process, but there’s internal confidence that they made the best decision. They will now offer the manager a new contract to keep him in the dugout.

The Reds can move on to sorting other pressing issues ahead of next season. The club will turn their focus to the transfer market as it looks to strengthen.

According to the Independent, United want to overhaul recruitment and build a dynamic young squad, signing players under the age of 24.

One of the points raised in the internal review was how Arsenal’s patience with Mikel Arteta has paid off.

The Gunners had struggled during the early days of the Spaniard but have now established themselves as one of the most exciting teams in Europe by signing young players like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, and Declan Rice.

The North Londoners have challenged Manchester City twice for the Premier League title after sticking with the Basque manager and his youthful vision.

Man United will give Ten Hag the same patience and reinforce his squad with a new left-back, defensive midfielder, striker, and right-winger as the Red Devils plan an assault on all fronts next season.