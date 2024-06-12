Man United player to become the first victim of Erik ten Hag’s stay at the club

Manchester United have decided to continue with manager Erik ten Hag after completing their end of the season review.

The Dutch manager’s future at the club was uncertain and the club had been involved with a numer of managers to replace him.

However, ultimately they decided to keep the faith in the former Ajax manager and allow him to continue with the work he started two years ago.

Ten Hag will now expect the club to back him in the summer transfer window, in what will be the club’s first summer window since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The Red Devils will now focus on the incomings and the outgoings, making their squad ready for next season in order to challenge for trophies again.

One player who is likely to become the victim of the decision to keep Ten Hag at the club is Jadon Sancho.

According to Teamtalk, it is highly unlikely that the English winger will now remain at the club with Ten Hag as the manager.

Man United winger Jadon Sancho is expected to be sold this summer.

Sancho had a public feud with the Man United manager last year when Ten Hag criticised the player for not giving his 100% in training.

The 24-year-old defended himself by posting on social media and indicating that the manager was lying about him.

Since that disagreement between the two, Sancho did not appear for Man United again and he was sent on loan to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January.

Sancho has no future at Man United

In Germany, he helped his team qualify for the Champions League final, which they lost against Real Madrid, but the player had a successful loan spell at the club and looked like a completely different player.

With his loan spell ending this summer, he is set to return to Man United but not expected to play for the club again under Ten Hag.

Man United have put the winger on transfer list and according to BBC, they are demanding £40m for the winger.

