Man United’s Paul Pogba injured

Paul Pogba didn’t put in his best display for Manchester United at Southampton on Saturday, and he’s now picked up an injury.

Pogba, 26, was seen limping out of St Mary’s Stadium and is said to have injured his ankle.

He played the full 90 minutes but didn’t look comfortable at all at the final whistle.

If the injury is serious he will not be available for France during the international break, and it may do him good to stay in Manchester for a few weeks after a tumultuous summer amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Paul Pogba limping very heavily as he leaves St. Mary's. Twisted ankle. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) August 31, 2019





The French midfielder had a tough outing against Saints as United couldn’t break down the 10-man in the final 25 minutes and they had to settle for a draw after Daniel James put them in front.

Pogba’s passing was erratic throughout the game and Southampton pressed him high whenever he got the ball.

Once again Pogba’s focus will be questioned, as there are just a few days left in the European transfer window and he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Surely he won’t leave now, but he may not be playing for United in the coming weeks if his ankle injury is a serious one.