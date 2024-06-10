Man United outcast is being eyed by Barcelona as a budget friendly option

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is being considered for a move by Barcelona as they look to sign a budget friendly player this summer, according to Sport.

After a successful loan spell at Getafe in La Liga, where Greenwood was named the club’s player of the season scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 36 games, the forward has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The controversial striker is in high demand after his impressive performances while on loan in La Liga.

Barcelona have started to make inquiries about the player already, but haven’t submitted any formal bids yet because they are unaware of how much money they will have in their transfer budget to spend this summer.

With Deco and Hansi Flick handling the transfer negotiations, the La Liga giants want to add a fresh face to their front line.

Greenwood has been designated as one of the possible targets ahead of the transfer window.

Barcelona are searching for “low-cost options” as they have limited resources.

Mason Greenwood has no future at Man United.

Greenwood is said to be seen as one of them, which most likely indicates they intend to sign him on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be prepared to accept a loan deal for the young attacker.

Man United should sell him permanently this summer

Greenwood has no future at the club and he is destined to part ways with the club this summer, whether it is on loan or on a permanent basis, it is still unclear.

The club should permanently look to cut ties with the player and sell him to end his chapter at Old Trafford.

With the striker not a part of the club’s future plans and rightly so, there is no need to send him on loan.

Man United need to generate funds for transfer business and selling the deadwood at the club should be considered the first priority this summer.

