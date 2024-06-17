Man United will not trigger Morten Hjulmand’s release clause this summer

Manchester United have decided not to continue their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon player Morten Hjulmand.

Back in April, The Peoples Person relayed that United sent scouts to observe the Dane as Sporting took on Benfica. While Joao Neves has been linked with the club, it was Hjulmand who United were monitoring on the day.

Following the conclusion of the season, it appeared as if Hjulmand had successfully convinced United of his worth as it was reported that the club had made him a priority transfer target.

With Sofyan Amrabat enduring an ineffective loan spell at Old Trafford and Casemiro potentially headed for an exit, United are in dire need of a reliable defensive midfielder.

In 30 Liga Portugal matches, Hjulmand showed how strong he can be in defence, making two tackles per game and 5.1 ball recoveries while winning 56% of his ground duels. He also posted a notable 73% successful dribbles and 87% passing accuracy. (Sofascore)

Following his emphatic league campaign in which he helped Sporting to the Liga Portugal title, Hjumland secured his spot in Demmark’s Euro 2024 squad.

Earlier this month, the Danish midfielder raised United fans’ excitement levels when he admitted his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

If that wasn’t enough, he went on to speak about his admiration of Bruno Fernandes. “I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching. It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him,” Hjumland commented.

Last week, it was revealed that Sporting chief Ruben Amorim decided to attempt to block any bids for Hjumland given the importance his club places on the player.

It was also suggested, however, that a deal could be made should United be willing to trigger the player’s €80 million release clause.

This morning, Fabrizio Romano confirmed this claim.

“Sporting are not planning to engage with Morten Hjulmand offers this summer,” he stated. He acknowledged United’s sustained interest in the player, adding that triggering his release clause appears to be the club’s only option of signing him in this transfer window.

However, Romano added that “there’s no intention from Man United to do so at the moment,” which would appear to put an end to the saga. While a holding midfielder is necessary, United simply cannot afford to dig too large a dent in their transfer budget as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of next season.





