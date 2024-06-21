Man United move ahead of Liverpool to sign defensive transfer target

Manchester United have made contract with Lille to sign defender Leny Yoro, according to Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils are targeting a new centre-back this summer after the departure of Raphael Varane.

United have now moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Yoro, who is also being chased by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the first summer transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are eager to add new players because they are looking to acquire young players with future potential.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is Man United’s primary transfer target this summer but the Premier League club are not willing to reduce their £70m asking price for the English defender.

Everton’s stubbornness has forced Man United to look at alternatives in the market and they have now made contact with Lille’s teenage defender.

Man United now see Yoro as an attractive option, despite having previously made an offer worth half of what Everton believe Branthwaite is worth.

The need for a new centre-back is evident at Old Trafford and the club chiefs are working hard to add a new defender to Erik ten Hag’s squad ahead of next season.

Man United should steal Leny Yoro from their competition

Its still early days in the potential move of Yoro but the Red Devils have shown their intent in the market by contacting the player and showing that they mean business.

Victor Lindelof is being targeted by Fenerbahce which makes signing a centre-back Man United’s priority in the transfer window.

The report in Sky Sports also mentions United’s interest in Lille forward Jonathan David.

