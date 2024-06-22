Man United manager Erik ten Hag is in trouble with club chiefs for latest act

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is in trouble with club chiefs for latest act

According to latest reports, Manchester United are not pleased with Erik ten Hag for disclosing the specifics of their meeting in Ibiza.

Following their FA Cup victory at Wembley last month, United carried out a thorough end-of-season evaluation and eventually chose to retain the Dutchman as their manager.

The Sun claims that United executives are not happy that the Dutch manager disclosed the details of their secret meeting in Ibiza, when they decided that ten Hag would stay in the position.

The 54-year-old manager is now anticipated to sign a contract extension at the club following clear-the-air talks.

Ten Hag disclosed his conversations with United while working as a pundit, saying the team had shown up at his door to express their desire for him to stay.

While speaking on Dutch TV as a pundit during Euro 2024, the manager revealed:

“Yes, but this week, they really threw a spanner in the works because then, out of nowhere, they suddenly showed up right on our doorstep,” he said. “They wanted to continue with me.”



Man United manager Erik ten Hag is working as a pundit during Euro 2024.

Man United hierarchy is unhappy with the manager

This revelation from the manager has upset the club chiefs who are not happy with the details of the meeting being discussed in public.

The former Ajax manager was close to getting sacked but after failed talks with other candidates, the Red Devils decided to keep ten Hag at the club and they are now ready to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

After Man United’s eighth place finish in the Premier League, they would be hoping ten Hag can do better next season.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is in trouble with club chiefs for latest act

Jun 22 2024, 7:28

Dwight Yorke advises Chelsea to sign Manchester United winger

Jun 22 2024, 7:24

Michael Olise set to join Bayern Munich despite Manchester United links

Jun 21 2024, 20:51