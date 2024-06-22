Man United made “extraordinary late offer” to try and hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Michael Olise

Manchester United reportedly made a late offer to try and stop Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise from sealing a transfer to Bayern Munich.

Olise was a key summer target for United in their efforts to bolster the club’s attacking department.

The Red Devils were not alone in their admiration for Olise, who was also attracting overtures from Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

On Friday, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Chelsea – who were widely considered as United’s main rivals in the race to sign Olise – were no longer in contention to secure his services.

Soon after, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Olise wanted to join Bayern and the Bundesliga giants were inching closer to striking an agreement with Palace for the player.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has since confirmed that everything is done and Olise will soon be a Bayern star. The young Frenchman is set to sign a contract running until 2029.

🚨🔴 🆕 DONE DEAL | Michael #Olise will join FC Bayern! ➡️ Total agreement with Crystal Palace has been reached now

➡️ Contract probably until 2029

➡️ Bayern will pay around €60m in transfer fees! Verbal agreement with the 22 y/o winger was done as reported via… pic.twitter.com/bVagoF7Vrj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2024

According to The Mirror, United were joined by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in attempting a late swoop for Olise.

The newspaper says, “Manchester City and Manchester United were beaten to Michael Olise by Bayern Munich, despite making extraordinary late offers to take Crystal Palace’s £60million prized asset in 12 months’ time.”

“The versatile 22-year-old playmaker will work next season under Vincent Kompany and play alongside Harry Kane after the German giants came in with an offer he could not refuse. But both City and Manchester United are understood to have explored a deal which would have allowed Palace to keep Olise at Selhurst Park for another season.”

“Despite Pep Guadiola’s massive admiration for Olise, frustrated City could not take him to the Etihad this summer because of their ongoing concerns around financial fair play.”

The Mirror add that ultimately, United could not afford to meet Palace’s asking price for Olise because the 20-time English champions are working under a tight budget.

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much when he noted that United would first need to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood before making a concrete move for Olise.







