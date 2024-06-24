Man United look towards La Liga to solve midfield issues this summer

Man United look towards La Liga to solve midfield issues this summer

Erik ten Hag may be looking to La Liga for a midfield addition as Manchester United consider adding players to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Man United are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez, according to The Express.

Mendez is a 27-year-old midfielder for Sociedad, and interest in a summer move is mounting. Aston Villa are also in the running for the player.

Although there will likely be fierce competition for Mendez’s signature, it is rumored that United have expressed an interest in signing him.

It’s said that Mendez is being pursued by Aston Villa, while Juventus and Roma are also interested, making United’s chase of the midfielder more difficult than earlier expected.

Mendez has nearly 200 La Liga career appearances and four senior caps for Spain.

In 44 games last season, he scored eight goals and provided nine assists.

The midfield player is known for his versatility as he can play in the number 10 role as well as a wide playmaker.

The Red Devils have issues on the right hand flank, where Mendez has shown he can perform well.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are expected to be sold, while Antony and Facundo Pellistri’s futures are also uncertain, making United’s pursuit of the Spanish midfielder crucial for the club.

Man United face competition to sign the midfielder

Mendez’s availability has been enquired about by Aston Villa, and the player’s representatives have also been approached to ascertain Mendez’s degree of interest.

Unai Emery is building a competitive squad this summer as he prepares to take his Villa team to the Champions League next season.

If Man United are serious in their interest, they should not waste any time in making a move for the midfielder.

