Man United to lodge bid for Youssef En-Nesyri in “coming days” after receiving “green light”



Manchester United are reportedly set to table a bid for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the near future as the club’s summer transfer plans start to take shape.

Securing the services of an experienced striker to share some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund is believed to be a priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In the 2023/24 season, Hojlund showed great promise as he bagged an impressive 16 goals in 43 matches for United. However, it remains abundantly clear that the Dane cannot be solely relied upon to lead the line for the club every week.

Combine this with the fact that Anthony Martial is set to depart Old Trafford once his contract expires on June 30th and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils almost certainly need to recruit a top-class talisman.

A number of options have been mooted including Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon), Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Ivan Toney (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and of course, En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Sevilla that saw him register 20 goals in his 41 appearances across all competitions.

The Moroccan has been linked to the Premier League for some time, with other outfits like West Ham and Aston Villa also thought to be admirers of his.

With his contract poised to expire in 2025, this summer could finally be the moment for him to make a switch to England.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that while Sevilla ideally want €20-25m with the inclusion of bonuses to part ways with En-Nesyri, they can be convinced to accept around €15m – a figure that would appeal to United considering the pressures brought about by PSR.

On Sunday, journalist Mazime de la Cruz Ramirez Ramirez took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a huge update on United’s chase of En-Nesyri.

He revealed, “Manchester United will present an offer around 15-20M for the Moroccan forward Youssef En Nesiry, in the coming days.”

“The Red Devils have the green light for the operation.”

Rudy Galetti also divulged the same information. Galetti stated, “Man United are ready to send an offer to Sevilla for Youssef En-Nesiry.”

“The proposal will be around €15/20m.”

“The striker already gave his approval to the possible transfer.”

How events develop regarding the 27-year-old is certainly something for fans to keep a close eye on.







