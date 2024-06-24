Man United legend Paul Scholes has suggested changes to England boss Gareth Southgate

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has joined the conversation regarding the England team and Gareth Southgate’s selection issues.

The England boss has come under criticism for some of his decisions in the Euros this summer.

The Three Lions managed to beat Serbia 1-0 in their first match and played a 1-1 draw against Denmark in the other match.

However, their performances in both the matches were disappointing and former players have criticised the team and the manager for not making the best use of the resources available.

Decisions like not playing Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer and playing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield has raised a few eyebrows.

Man United legend Scholes has become the latest player to join the debate regarding the team selection and on his Instagram account, stated what Southgate should do when his team faces Slovenia in the Euros on Tuesday.

Scholes wrote on Instagram: “Sunday AM thoughts. TAA left-back, Mainoo centre-mid, Palmer on the right… would give reasons but too many touchy f***ers out there. Laters.”

Picture via: Instagram (paulscholesaaa)

Man United legend Scholes shares his thoughts

The former midfielder wants Alexander-Arnold to play in an unnatural position of left-back in place of Kieran Trippier, while he also wants Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to be given an opportunity to start in the midfield and Palmer to play on the right-wing.

It remains to be seen what Southgate decides in England’s final group stage game of the competition.

With the knockout stage approaching soon, there is little room for error and Southgate and England fans will be hoping their team find their best form to face the bigger teams in the competition.

Southgate, who was recently linked with the Man United job, has some big calls to make in the upcoming games.