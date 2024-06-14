Man United to invest £50 million in Carrington as Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals ambitious plans

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that a £50 million renovation is planned for Manchester United’s Carrington training complex.

In addition to reorganising Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup, the co-owner of the club is determined to improve United’s facilities.

Next week, the club will start renovating the men’s first team facility, emphasising on “creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff”.

The architectural company Foster & Partners, headed by Manchester native Norman Foster, has been chosen to oversee the project, and the renovations will start next week.

After completing his minority investment in the team in February, Sir Jim Ratcliffe stated that improvements to the training facility were necessary. Plans for a new “world-class environment” have since been made public.

Every element of the building will be renovated as part of the £50 million project, creating a top-notch football facility with a supportive atmosphere for future success.

Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said in a statement on the club’s website:

“We want to create a world class environment for our teams to win. When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men’s first team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers. This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest standards.

Carrington Training Complex is set to be renovated thanks to Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratclife.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the best facilities at Man United

The gym, medical, nutrition, and recovery areas will get the majority of attention in order to foster greater collaboration between coaches and players.

This is expected to happen during the 2024–2025 season, and as a result, the site will need to undergo temporary adjustments.

This round of construction at Carrington comes after the £10 million state-of-the-art women’s and Academy facility opened last summer.