Man United icon waxes lyrical over Real Madrid star – ‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen a player like this’

Man United icon waxes lyrical over Real Madrid star – ‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen a player like this’

While Real Madrid are obligated to take a break from racking up wins and decorating their trophy cabinet with more silverware, their players continue to make them proud on the international stage.

Indeed, Los Blancos have been well represented in both the Euros and Copa America this summer, with two players especially bringing pride to the club with man-of-the-match displays: Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Most recently, England failed to acquire a win against Denmark, but their opening game against Serbia saw Bellingham score the match-winning goal.

The Englishman’s maturity in midfield, ability to burst forward instantly and offer solutions in tight situations aided Real Madrid considerably and is now coming to light with England.

Bellingham earns high praise

Now, Bayern Munich and Manchester United icon Owen Hargreaves has come out to heap praise on Bellingham, acknowledging his versatile skill set and deeming him an incredibly rare talent.

“Jude is very special. I don’t think I have ever seen a player like this before. His talent is very special, and his mentality is even more so.

Jude Bellingham is garnering praise from all quarters. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“This is very special and rare. He can play in many positions, and score. He defends and passes. He does everything,” he commented (h/t RM4 Arab).

Furthermore, Hargreaves highlighted Bellingham’s adaptability and immediate impact at Real Madrid: “I’ve never seen a player go to Real Madrid and perform like this and play in a position that’s not his. Sometimes it’s 10, sometimes it’s 9.

“And he plays in both at an exceptional level. He walked into the locker room with Modric, Kroos and Carvajal, and he was ready right away.

“It usually takes time for young guys to reach a level like that, they have to acclimatize, he came and learned. I think that’s an impressive talent.”

England would be vying to bring the elusive Euros trophy home once and for all. Bellingham, as the midfield’s lynchpin, is anticipated to play an important role in their quest for glory.