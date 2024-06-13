Man United hold ‘strong interest’ in 23-year-old Arsenal striker target – report

Manchester United are prioritising the signing of a striker this summer, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee emerging as a strong target for the Red Devils, according to the Telegraph.

United need a new centre-forward. Antony Martial’s departure left the club with just Rasmus Hojlund as a recognised striker.

Zirkzee has a £34 million release clause in his contract and has attracted interest from several clubs, including AC Milan and Juventus.

Arsenal might re-enter the race for Zirkzee. They expressed interest in January and could return for him after missing out on Benjamin Sesko.

Bayern Munich can stick their head in the race. They hold a buyback clause for Zirkzee, who graduated from Die Rekordmeister’s academy.

United face heavy competition for Zirkzee’s signature, but his age, profile and affordability make him an attractive option.

They were the lowest scorers among the Premier League’s top eight last season, with several forwards misfiring.

United need upgrades in attack and are eyeing the Dutchman who scored 11 goals in 34 Serie A appearances last term.

Consequently, Man United are lagging behind in the race for Crystal Palace’s exciting winger Michael Olise.

They see a central striker as the more pressing need. However, it is also a money issue.

United are banking on selling wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony this summer to bolster their coffers.

They reportedly have just £50 million in the transfer chest and need to sell to buy. Selling Sancho and Antony could see them revisit Olise later in the window.

Chelsea are also reportedly keen on Olise and have already initiated contact with Palace, asking for permission to agree personal terms.

United may miss out on the France youth international if they continue to waste more time.