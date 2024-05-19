Man United finishes outside the European spots despite winning last game in Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag smiles, ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United, at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United finished outside the European positions in eighth place and with a negative goal difference despite beating Brighton 2-0 away in their final game in the Premier League season on Sunday.

Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were the scorers for United at Amex Stadium.

Finishing in sixth or seventh place would have confirmed a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, respectively, for United.

However, the two teams above United — Chelsea and Newcastle — both won elsewhere in the final round.

United could still get into the Europa League by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It was Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi's final match in charge of his team. He announced Saturday he'd be stepping down after Sunday's game.

