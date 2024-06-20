Man United fan favourite close to becoming the new Burnley manager

Ruud van Nisterooy is reportedly close to finalising a contract to take over as Burnley’s manager, according to the Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

Vincent Kompany unexpectedly switched to Bayern Munich, and the Clarets are now searching for a replacement.

Van Nistelrooy, who is wanting to return to management, will be attempting to accept the Burnley position after Kompany’s departure to Munich.

The club has held meetings with Frank Lampard, Scott Parker, and Liam Rosenior and more discussions, which included one with Craig Bellamy, Kompany’s former assistant coach, were planned.

It appears like Burnley have chosen Van Nistelrooy to be their next manager going into the 2024–2025 campaign.

The Dutch outlet added that Van Nistelrooy is set to sign a multi-year deal with the Clarets.

In his debut season as manager, Kompany led Burnley to the Championship title, although the previous season ended in failure.

They only managed to win five Premier League games and totaled just 24 points, which led to their immediate relegation.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals for Man United.

Manchester United great Van Nistelrooy would provide star power in addition to a respectable coaching history.

This would be his first job in England and he would be hoping to make his mark in order to get bigger future proposals.

The former Man United striker scored goals for fun in his career and he made his place in the heart of the United faithful.

Management is a completely different profession and with heavy scrutiny on football managers these days, the Dutchman is signing up for a difficult job.

In five years at the club. the former Dutch striker scored 150 goals for the Red Devils.

